Image copyright Google Image caption Police were examining a property in Knowlton Road as part of their investigation

A woman admitted to hospital in Poole with critical injuries, sparking a police investigation, has died.

The woman in her 40s had been in a critical condition since Saturday when she suffered bruising and collapsed, police said.

Two men from Poole had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but officers now say there is "no indication of third-party involvement".

They have both been released while investigations continue.

The 40-year-old man had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Dorset Police had been examining a property in Knowlton Road in a bid to find out how the woman came to be injured.

Det Insp Neil Wright said: "As a result of our investigations there is currently no indication of any third-party involvement in this woman's death and it is not being treated as suspicious.

"Our inquiries will now be centred on collecting information on behalf of the coroner."