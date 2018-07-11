Dorset

Man charged with Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma murder

  • 11 July 2018
Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat in Richmond Gardens on Sunday

A man has been charged with the murder of a Venezuelan woman found stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

Police discovered the body of 34-year-old Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma at a flat in Richmond Hill early on Sunday.

Ryan Justin Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, was charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A family tribute described Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".

It is thought she had been living at the flat for a week.

The family statement issued through Dorset Police said Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma had left her native country to find a "new future" in Bournemouth and had "fallen love with its beautiful landscape and beach."

"Stela you have always been the sunshine of our family, a unique person with strong will that never lost sight of what was important in life: family, friends, joy and achievements," it said.

Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Richmond Hill area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
Image caption Police cordoned off the area around the flat after the discovery of Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma's body

