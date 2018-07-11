Man charged with Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a Venezuelan woman found stabbed to death in Bournemouth.
Police discovered the body of 34-year-old Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma at a flat in Richmond Hill early on Sunday.
Ryan Justin Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, was charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A family tribute described Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".
It is thought she had been living at the flat for a week.
The family statement issued through Dorset Police said Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma had left her native country to find a "new future" in Bournemouth and had "fallen love with its beautiful landscape and beach."
"Stela you have always been the sunshine of our family, a unique person with strong will that never lost sight of what was important in life: family, friends, joy and achievements," it said.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Richmond Hill area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.