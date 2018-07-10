Image copyright Police handout Image caption Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat in Richmond Gardens on Sunday

A woman found stabbed to death in a flat in Bournemouth has been named as Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma, a Venezuelan national.

Police were called to Richmond Hill at 05:00 BST Sunday after a man was found with stab wounds to his leg.

Officers then discovered the body of 34-year-old Ms Domador-Kuzma in a flat in nearby Richmond Gardens.

The injured man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of murder but was taken to hospital.

Image caption Police are carrying out house-to-house visits in the area and searching for CCTV footage

Formal identification of Ms Domador-Kuzma is yet to take place but her family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Dorset Police said it was understood the suspect was known to Ms Domador-Kuzma.

Det Insp Richard Dixey said: "Following our initial enquiries, the timings that we are focussing on in particular are between 7.30pm on Saturday evening and 5am on Sunday morning in the area of Richmond Hill, Richmond Gardens and Dalkeith Lane steps.

"We would like anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to get in touch."

A cordon remains in place at Richmond Gardens and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries.