A large area of a nature reserve close to homes on the Bournemouth-Poole border has been destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters were called to Talbot Heath on Monday shortly after 18:00 BST after receiving numerous calls.

Eight pumps and two Land Rovers were used to tackle the fire which had spread across 10 hectares (25 acres).

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not known.

The heathland, which is home to sand lizards, adders, ground-nesting birds and silver-studded blue butterflies, is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a designated Ramsar site.