Image caption Police are carrying out house-to-house visits in the area and searching for CCTV footage

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Bournemouth flat.

Police were called to reports of a man with stab wounds to his leg at Richmond Gardens about 05:00 BST and later found the woman's body in a flat nearby.

The injured man, in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A cordon has been put in place at Richmond Gardens while investigation work is carried out.

Police are carrying out house-to-house visits and searching for CCTV footage.

Image caption A cordon remains in place at Richmond Gardens

Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said: "The woman in the flat was found with stab wounds and we are now investigating the circumstances of her death.

"A post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of her death.

"I am appealing for anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious in the area during the night or in the early hours of this morning, or has any information that could assist our investigation, to please come forward."