Two women have been sentenced following the theft of more than £2,000 worth of Lego from toy shops.

Boxes of the plastic brick toys were taken from Toys R Us and Tesco stores in Poole, Dorset, on 15 May last year.

Carly Lucas, 38, was given a 12-month conditional discharge by West Hampshire magistrates on Friday.

Lucas, of Manley Road, Burlesden, Southampton, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and one of failing to surrender.

Co-accused Samantha Richards, 41, admitted two counts of theft and was sentenced to a community order earlier this month.

At Poole Magistrates' Court on 1 June, Richards, of Millbrook Road East, Southampton, was given a community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay compensation totalling more than £1,110.