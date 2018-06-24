Image caption Claire Matthews said the charity needs urgent donations of toiletries, wet wipes and tinned food

A food bank in Bournemouth, which had a month's worth of goods stolen, says it has enough supplies to last two days after receiving emergency donations.

People from Hong Kong and France were among those sending donations to Hope for Food after the raid on Thursday.

The site was trashed, causing £3,000 of damage and 90% of the food, clothes, toiletries and toys intended for families in need were taken.

More than £4,000 has been raised for the charity so far since the break-in.

Image copyright Hope for food Image caption Thieves stole nearly all the toiletries stored on shelves

Founder Claire Matthews said: "All the volunteers are totally overwhelmed with response we've had. It's been amazing, from Hong Kong to France."

Hope for Food helps more than 400 families and runs soup kitchens for homeless and vulnerable people.

Volunteer Sam Langdown said they were trying to restock essential items so those in need did not go without this week.

She said: "It's not high value items [stolen], one of them was a joint of meat that we could cook for 40 of the homeless, that was worth about £60.

Image copyright Hope for food Image caption Burglars caused damage totalling £3,000

"It makes you feel sick because, at the end of the day, if anybody wants anything, there's no need to break in or cause damage, just give us a ring."

Dorset police officers were at the scene on Saturday investigating the burglary and the vandalism, which includes smashed windows and fridges left open, with ready meals thrown on the floor.

The organisation, based on the West Howe Industrial Estate, is still appealing for urgent donations of toiletries, wet wipes and tinned food.