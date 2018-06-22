Man denies stabbing woman at Bournemouth hotel
- 22 June 2018
A man has denied stabbing a woman at a hotel in Bournemouth.
Adam Jon, of Keats Close, Wimbledon, south-west London, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and assault by beating.
The 19-year-old appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court, where he was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on 22 October.
A woman in her 20s was found wounded at the Carlton Hotel, on East Overcliff Drive, on 20 May.