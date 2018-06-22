Image caption Dorset's nine councils will become two unitary authorities in April 2019

A judicial review has been granted over plans to merge Dorset's nine councils into two unitary authorities.

Christchurch Borough Council, which formally opposed the plans, launched the legal challenge last month.

Parliament passed legislation for the local government re-organisation in the county in May, and two shadow authorities - one for each new council - were set up.

The case is expected to be heard in the High Court by 27 July.

Under the plans, due to come into effect next April, Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch would merge.

A second council would be formed from Dorset County Council, East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, Weymouth & Portland and West Dorset.

Supporters of the changes said they could save £108m over six years.

Image copyright Google Image caption Christchurch Borough Council said the government had acted "beyond its powers"

In a letter to the Christchurch council, the government previously described Christchurch Borough Council's attempt to halt the mergers as "absurd".

David Flagg, leader of Christchurch Borough Council, said the authority "firmly believes the regulations that have passed through Parliament approving the creation of two new unitary councils in Dorset are ultra vires (beyond the powers)".

"Whilst the Government might believe that our case is absurd that it is clearly not the view of the judge and we believe we have a strong legal argument," he added.

Honourable Mrs Justice Lambert has ordered the case will be heard in the High Court by 27 July.

Christchurch has already paid £15,845 to its legal advisors and has set aside £200,000 to cover further legal fees, a Freedom of Information request by the BBC has revealed.

In a joint statement, the other councils said they were "pleased that the review will take place quickly".

"We fully expect the review to conclude that the Secretary of State made the decision lawfully," the statement said.

It added: "Nothing has changed in terms of the plans that are already in place, and we are continuing to prepare for the launch of the new councils."