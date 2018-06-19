Dorset

West Moors fire: Man admits 'life-endangering' arson

  • 19 June 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe property in The Avenue was destroyed by fire

A man has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life after a woman's house was destroyed by fire.

Another man was treated for chest pains following the blaze in The Avenue, West Moors, Dorset, on 9 January.

Phillip Evans, 55, also admitted breaching a restraining order at a previous hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Evans, of Ringwood Road, Three Legged Cross, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 30 July.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites