West Moors fire: Man admits 'life-endangering' arson
- 19 June 2018
A man has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life after a woman's house was destroyed by fire.
Another man was treated for chest pains following the blaze in The Avenue, West Moors, Dorset, on 9 January.
Phillip Evans, 55, also admitted breaching a restraining order at a previous hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.
Evans, of Ringwood Road, Three Legged Cross, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 30 July.