Image copyright Lorna Rees Image caption Artist Lorna Rees said she had created her banner with "unused and very clean knickers from the back of my drawer"

"Knicker bunting" has been strung up outside the offices of the Conservative MP who blocked a bill that would have made "upskirting" a criminal offence.

Christchurch MP Sir Christopher Chope had said he was objecting to parliamentary procedure rather than the law to make secretly photographing underneath a skirt a crime.

Lorna Rees led the pant protest at his constituency office.

More knickers have since been placed across his parliamentary office door.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Sir Christopher Chope blocked a bill that would have made "upskirting" a criminal offence on Friday

Image caption Ms Rees has strung up a second lot of bunting after the first was removed

"I was really cross on Friday and I thought a more gentle protest might be to make something," said artist Ms Rees, who used three pairs of pants to adorn Sir Christopher's office in Christchurch.

"If ever there was a bill to be nodded through it's that one - it's so sensible, it's so indisputable," she said.

The first time Ms Rees put bunting up - after Sir Christopher blocked the ban on Friday - it was removed. Undeterred, she replaced it with a similar pant-themed decoration on Monday.

The words emblazed on both read: "No one should be able to photo my pants unless I want them to."

Her initial Twitter post of the pants has been shared 11,000 times.

MP for Brighton Pavillion Caroline Lucas and Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire have also tweeted images of more knicker bunting across Sir Christopher's parliamentary office.

"Good to see some redecorating happening in my corridor over the weekend," Ms Lucas said in her tweet.

Sir Christopher has not yet responded to BBC requests for comment.