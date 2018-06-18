Image copyright Purbeck Police Image caption Morden Road - where the water main has partially collapsed

Residents have been left without water and motorists face long delays after a water main burst in Dorset.

About 200 Wareham properties in Northport Drive have been affected by the burst main in Morden Road, which has partially collapsed.

The A351, between Wareham flyover and Wareham Golf Club, has also flooded and is shut. The golf club is unaffected.

Dorset Police has warned motorists to find an alterative route after reports of one-hour delays.

Wessex Water said residents in the Northport Drive area had either been left without water or were experiencing low pressure after the main burst at about 06:00 BST.

A spokesman described it as a "significant" burst and added repairs were being carried out "as quickly as possible".

The roads are expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.