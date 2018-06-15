Image caption Poole Park Railway was suspended in May due to safety concerns

The contract of a seaside miniature railway operator is to be terminated after several derailments and the resignations of a number of volunteers.

The running of Poole Park Railway was taken over by the Friends of Poole Park charity in July last year after it was threatened with closure.

Last month Borough of Poole Council suspended the service of the 69-year-old attraction over safety concerns.

It said the operator's tenancy agreement would end on 3 July.

Image copyright Carol Walker Image caption The attraction, pictured here in 1988, was established in 1949

Anthony Rogers, recreation and community manager at Borough of Poole, said Friends of Poole Park had failed to provide "satisfactory evidence" that plans were in place to enable the safe running of the railway after the suspension of the service.

The charity previously refurbished the railway's station, engine shed and track.

It was being run as a community interest company for the benefit of the park, and saw volunteers work as drivers, guards, and ticket office attendants.

The council said the attraction's safe operation was its "prime concern".

"Poole Park miniature railway is a much-loved attraction and the council is committed to ensuring that this remains in Poole Park," the authority added.

Friends of Poole Park has not yet responded to BBC requests for comment.