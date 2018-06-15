Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rowan Lloyd was "beautiful, fun-loving and happy-go-lucky", his mother said

A 14-year-old cyclist who died in a crash with a lorry has been described as a "beautiful, fun-loving" boy.

Rowan Lloyd, 14, from Portland, Dorset, died at the scene of the crash in Portland Road, Weymouth, at about 15:30 BST on 6 June.

The driver of the white Mercedes lorry was uninjured.

In a statement, Rowan's mother, Sara Rushton, paid tribute to a "beautiful, fun-loving, happy-go-lucky son, brother, grandson and nephew."

Rowan's father said: "Ro - you will always be in my heart. I love you so much, Robot."

The teenager lived with his father and 16-year-old brother, according to an online funding page set up in his memory.

Police have previously appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have captured the incident on a dashcam, to come forward.