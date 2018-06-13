Image copyright Wiltshire Wildlife Hospital Image caption The badger, which has since been named Harriet, is recovering at a wildlife hospital

A badger that "miraculously" survived a 100ft (30m) cliff fall is on the road to recovery, the RSPCA has said.

The female animal was rescued from the foot of Old Harry Rocks on the Isle of Purbeck, Dorset - and has since been dubbed Harriet.

Members of the public saw the badger in a "distressed state" on Sunday, sparking the rescue effort.

Harriet was found dehydrated and with a lame leg, but could soon be released back into the wild.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "It was a miraculous escape - who knows what would have happened to her if she had not been rescued."

Animal collection officer Sue Brooks, who carried out the rescue, said she thought the badger's chances of survival were "slim" due to the suspected fall.

"She has a slightly lame front leg and was very dehydrated and rather thin so we're not sure how long she had been there," she said.

"Initial vet checks found no obvious fractures so the badger has been given anti-inflammatories and pain relief while receiving care at a wildlife hospital where she'll hopefully regain the strength to be released back into the wild."