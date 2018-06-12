Image copyright Jesmarie Blake-Watkins Image caption Jesmarie Blake-Watkins said the rubber seals on the doors of her car had been "pecked"

Crows are damaging cars, waking residents and "throwing themselves" at houses in Dorset.

The birds have mainly targeted window and door seals in St Marys Road and Ridgeway in Sherborne since last month.

Residents have been forced to cover their cars, with some social media users likening events to those in Alfred Hitchcock's film The Birds.

The RSPB said the actions of the crows were "territorial" and common during breeding season.

Image copyright Margaret Case Image caption Residents have been forced to cover their cars with tarpaulin to prevent damage

Image copyright Margaret Case Image caption The birds have also targeted window seals

On the Sherborne News and Views Facebook group, Margaret Case said the damage appeared to be the work of two "big" crows.

The St Marys Road resident said saw them "literally throwing themselves against a front door in the street" and is considering buying a decoy hawk to deter the crows.

Jesmarie Blake-Watkins, who lives on Ridgeway, said: "They come and attack mirrors and then they peck the rubber seal around the doors."

Ms Case said they had also woken her up in the early hours by "tapping on the headlights" and "having a go at the paintwork".

'Very agitated'

"People are making silly comments but it's not a joke if your car is getting damaged," she added.

Some Facebook users have posted images from The Birds and also of seals - the marine mammals - on cars on the group page.

Lorraine Newman said she spotted the "very agitated" crows sitting outside one house "screeching, attacking the door mat [and] sitting on the handrails".

Tony Whitehead, from the RSPB, said: "This is territorial behaviour and not uncommon at the moment as birds claim, and then defend, their breeding territory.

"Seeing their reflection in the window makes them think that another bird is intruding and they try to drive it away by pecking at it."