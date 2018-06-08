Image caption Ozan Melin injected the women with an unknown fluid

A practitioner who left two women with swelling and burns after injecting them with what they thought was Botox has been jailed for four years.

Ozan Melin, 42, from Uxbridge, west London, gave the women an "unknown and extremely dangerous substance", Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

He was convicted in May of two counts of GBH following a retrial.

Melin, of Pole Hill Road, was previously cleared of fraud relating to claims he was medically qualified.

Image copyright Marcelle King Image caption Marcelle King said the injection administered by Melin resulted in "enormous blisters" under her eyes

Marcelle King, from Poole, Dorset, went to police after suffering a severe reaction to what she believed was a Botox injection in August 2013.

Ms King told the BBC she had "enormous blisters" under her eyes which meant she was temporarily unable to see.

"The burning was really, really awful," she said.

"You could tell the whole body had been affected by it... my eyebrows were like three inches higher.

"It was just a horrible experience."

The second victim, Carol Kingscott, from Bristol, said she looked like she had been "in a fight and lost" after her procedure.

Melin "recklessly" used the mystery fluid on clients in beauty salons and private homes, the court was told.

In November, he was found not guilty of three charges of fraud after a judge ruled there was "no evidence to support the allegations".