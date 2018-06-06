Image copyright Conlan Mcleod Image caption The fire broke out shortly after midday

A large fire has broken out on an industrial estate in Poole.

About 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze at W&S Recycling on the Nuffield Industrial Estate, which took hold shortly after midday, fire crews said.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said a unit containing 600 tonnes of waste was believed to be alight.

A large plume of smoke is visible miles from the scene and police have advised residents to keep their windows shut. Nearby roads have been closed.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows shut