Waste fire burns at Poole industrial estate
A large fire has broken out on an industrial estate in Poole.
About 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze at W&S Recycling on the Nuffield Industrial Estate, which took hold shortly after midday, fire crews said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said a unit containing 600 tonnes of waste was believed to be alight.
A large plume of smoke is visible miles from the scene and police have advised residents to keep their windows shut. Nearby roads have been closed.