Image copyright Google Image caption Following reports of gunfire armed officers searched Marsh Road, which runs next to Asda in Weymouth

Further arrests have been made by police investigating reports of gunfire near a supermarket in Weymouth.

Shots were reported on 22 May shortly before 18:00 BST in Marsh Road, next to an Asda store.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on offences including attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

Police are trying to establish what sort of firearm was used but believe it could have been an air weapon.

The force said no injuries were reported following the gunfire.

A 32-year-old man from Portland has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He was released while inquiries continue.

Two men, aged 19 and 20 from Northamptonshire, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent. Both have been released on bail.

A 21-year-old woman from Northamptonshire arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

Police said a 54-year-old man from Weymouth previously held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released while inquiries continue.