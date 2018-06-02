Dorset

Man dies in van fire after crash near Blandford Forum

  • 2 June 2018
Whatcombe Lane in Winterborne Whitechurch Image copyright Google
Image caption It happened off Whatcombe Lane in Winterborne Whitechurch

A driver whose van crashed and caught fire in a field by a country lane has died.

The red Peugeot Expert was seen ablaze at about 17:40 BST on Friday near Whatcombe Lane in Winterborne Whitechurch, police said.

The driver, a 54-year-old local man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

No-one else was in the van and no other vehicles were involved. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites