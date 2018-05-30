Image copyright Getty Image caption Boxes of the plastic brick toys were taken from Toys R Us and Tesco stores in Poole in May 2017

Two women are due to appear in court following the theft of almost £2,000 worth of Lego from toy shops.

Boxes of the plastic brick toys were taken from Toys R Us and Tesco stores in Poole, Dorset, on 15 May 2017.

Carly Lucas, 38, and Samantha Richards, 41, both from Southampton, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday on theft charges.

A 39-year-old Bournemouth man arrested on suspicion of theft was released without charge.

Dorset Police said four boxes of Lego valued at £858 were reported stolen at 19:30 BST from Tesco at the town's Tower Park leisure complex.

A further report of Lego worth £1,363.85 was made 10 minutes later at Toys R Us in Nuffield Road.