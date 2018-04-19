Image caption Dorset Police said an investigation was continuing and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed

A man who was crushed to death when a boat fell on him at a boatyard has been identified as a father-of-five.

Emergency services were called to Weymouth Sailing Club off Barrack Road on Monday at about 12:45 BST.

Kevin Keeler, 56, died at the scene. Dorset Police said an investigation was continuing and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed. Work has since stopped at the boatyard.

A family statement said Mr Keeler could "bring a smile to anyone's face".

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Mr Keeler's family said they would "cherish their memories"

"We will cherish our memories together in our hearts and continue to make him proud of who we become.

"We love you so much Daddy, we all miss you," the statement added.

Speaking after the incident on Monday, the sailing club's commodore, Euan McNair, said: "Everybody is very shocked, it's an extremely sad occasion for us and our thoughts go out to his relatives."

He added: "My understanding is that nothing was being moved - the yard is effectively shut down and the boats are ashore for storage."