Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police said Barry Harkcom claimed he had the material on his computer because he was a "hoarder"

A man has been jailed for downloading more than 70,000 indecent images of children.

Barry Harkcom, 56, from Library Road in Poole, had around 1.9 million images and videos on his encrypted laptop and other devices.

Police said he claimed he "had no interest in child pornography and that he was a hoarder".

He was jailed for two years and one month at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Harkcom had previously pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography, Dorset Police said.

Det Sgt Sue Bellamy from the force's online investigation team said: "We uncovered a truly alarming amount of images and videos of child abuse."