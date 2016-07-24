Image copyright Google Image caption The council said the embankment was vulnerable to ground movements

A busy route in Dorset is to shut for four months to allow work to prevent the collapse of an embankment.

The A349 Gravel Hill, which links the A31 at Wimborne with Poole town centre and port, is to close from 22:00 BST.

The closure, between Queen Anne Drive and Arrowsmith Road, applies to all traffic except cycles.

Borough of Poole council is urging people to car share or travel outside of rush hour to minimise the disruption.

The council said the road was used by 27,000 vehicles a day and "not doing these works would result in long-term disruption as the embankment continues to be vulnerable to ground movements".

The £3.9m scheme is also aimed at improving traffic flows and routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

A diversion will be in place via Darby's Corner, Canford Heath Road, Ringwood Road, Bear Cross roundabout, Magna Road and Queen Anne Drive.

Arrowsmith Road, which has a 7.5-tonne weight restriction, will be open to local traffic only with a temporary 30mph speed limit.

Head of transport Julian McLaughlin said: "While some work may continue up until the end of January 2017, it is anticipated that the road closure will be lifted by the end of November."