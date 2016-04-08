Image copyright Amy Maidment Image caption Up to six signed items and two VIP experiences are up for sale in the auction

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is auctioning football memorabilia and experiences for a charity in memory of his stillborn daughter.

Up to six signed items and two VIP experiences are for sale, with proceeds going to stillborn support charity 4Louis.

Harry Arter's fianceé Rachel gave birth to their stillborn daughter Renée in December.

The couple say the charity "really helped ease the pain".

A match-worn Fulham shirt signed by Scott Parker and signed training boots from Bournemouth club legend Steve Fletcher will feature in the eBay event.

Memory boxes

4Louis provides support for bereaved parents who suffer a stillbirth or neonatal death by providing UK hospitals with equipment, such as memory boxes and cuddle cots.

Arter said: "We look at the memory box they provided every day - it's in our front room at home.

"The charity is run just by donations and help so many people that are in despair and going through what we went through, so we wanted to give back as much as we could."

The auction is due to end at 17:00 BST on Monday 18 April.