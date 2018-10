A soldier at a military camp in Dorset was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being crushed by an armoured vehicle.

The man sustained head, chest and leg injuries at Bovington Camp at 11:00 GMT, the ambulance service said.

An Army spokesman said the soldier had been injured when an armoured vehicle rolled during a training exercise.

The soldier's age had not been released. Bovington is an army training centre for armoured warfare equipment.

Dorset Police said he had been crushed by an armoured vehicle and was extracted by the fire service.