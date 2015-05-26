Image copyright Bournemouth 7s Festival Image caption Festival organisers urged revellers to "look out for each other"

Four people have been arrested after festivalgoers were taken to hospital for taking illegal substances.

Eight people were treated after taking drugs at the Bournemouth 7s event on Saturday evening.

A 19-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A boy, 17, and 24-year-old man, both from Bournemouth, and a 22-year-old New Milton man were held on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs.

They have all been bailed until mid-July or August.

Some festival-goers were taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital, while others were treated at the scene.

Dorset Police said all of them were reported to have taken illegal substances but their conditions were not believed to be life-threatening.

Up to 30,000 people attended the three-day festival in East Parley.