Ear trumpets, a giant white hare and 100 glass amber urns are among the works in a temporary art trail in Dorset.

Set on and around the South Dorset Ridgeway at Littlebredy, Ridgeway Responses features nine pieces of artwork aimed at celebrating the area's heritage.

Part of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the ridge of high ground runs between Weymouth and Dorchester.

Artworks include a specially-created barrow installed to reflect the area's many historic mounds.

The structure has been created in a remote spot high on the ridgeway.

While music by composer Helen Ottaway will echo through a remote chapel coppice near Abbotsbury Castle surrounded by 100 amber urns.

Elsewhere people can listen to the sound of the ground with ear trumpets.

The installation is inspired by a story of the Bincombe Bumps, which says the ancient bronze age burial barrows play music if you press your ear to the ground and listen to them.

Councillor Colin Jamieson, the county council's Cabinet member for community services, said: "Artists have worked closely with local communities and experts from archaeology, heritage, wildlife and geology to produce some fascinating insights into the area.

"It promises to be lots of fun."

A giant leaping hare in the style of an ancient chalk figure, can be seen for miles around.

Painted on a steep grassy slope, the large flat artwork has been created to celebrate the area's Neolithic heritage.

The free project which forms part of the Inside Out Dorset festival has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, West Dorset District Council, Dorset County Council and Arts Council England.

South Dorset Ridgeway arts runs from 19 - 21 September between noon and 18:00 BST each day.