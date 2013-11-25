Image caption Philip Benwell will be sentenced on 19 December

A cyclist has been told he could be jailed after he admitted hitting a girl at a pedestrian crossing, leaving her critically ill.

Philip Benwell, 38, of Crescent Road in Bournemouth, pleaded guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm to nine-year old Leila Crofts.

She was hit by his bike on Pinecliff Road, in Poole, on 26 July.

Leila spent several days in intensive care.

Judge Peter Johnson, at Bournemouth Crown Court, remanded Benwell on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on 19 December.

He told Benwell that granting him bail was "no indication of likely sentence".

He added: "Custody is very much a live issue in this case."