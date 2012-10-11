Image caption The moth has a wingspan of about 22-25mm

A species of moth has been found for the first time at a nature reserve on Brownsea Island in Dorset.

The three Gymnancyla canella were discovered by wardens from Dorset Wildlife Trust.

Abigail Gibbs, from the trust, said: "It is wonderful to discover a new moth for Brownsea."

The discovery follows the return to the island's beaches of the prickly saltwort plant, which provides food for the moth's larvae.

"We will be looking for larval cocoons to find out whether they are breeding here," Ms Gibbs said.

The moth species is found in most of Europe.

The dedicated nature conservation area is home to about 700 species of moth.

The island in Poole Harbour was gifted to the National Trust 50 years ago by reclusive owner Mary Bonham-Christie.