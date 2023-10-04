Anglo-Saxon gold ring acquired by Exeter museum
- Published
A Devon museum has acquired a "beautiful and historic" Anglo-Saxon gold ring that was found by a metal detectorist.
The Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) in Exeter said the Wembworthy ring "illustrates the fascinating diversity of Anglo-Saxon culture in Devon".
It will join a small collection of other Anglo-Saxon items found by metal detectorists in Devon in recent years.
Friends of RAMM member Richard Pocock said it was in "remarkable condition."
"The fact it was discovered in Devon adds to its importance with respect to local history.
"It will be an important addition to RAMM's collection and we look forward to seeing it on display," he said.
The museum said the ring was a small piece of jewellery and may have been made for a small woman or a child, with an intricate pattern of intertwined animals.
RAMM will work with University of Exeter's Digital Humanities Lab to create 3D scans and imaging of the ring.
Laura Wright, Exeter City Council's lead councillor for culture, said: "We are grateful to the funders and donors that have made the acquisition of this very rare and beautiful piece of history possible.
"It's fantastic that the ring will soon be on display at RAMM for the public to enjoy."
The Anglo-Saxon age in Britain ran from about 410AD to 1066.
The ring was acquired with funding from the ACE/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, Headley Trust, Erin Cox Jewellery, Friends of RAMM, C James Cadbury CT, Julian Steer-Fowler and a further private donor.