North Devon and Cornwall gateway road to close for maintenance
A gateway road into north Devon and north Cornwall will be partially closed for a month for maintenance.
The A361 North Devon Link Road connects the west country regions to the M5 and the rest of the UK.
The work by Devon County Council on the westbound carriageway between Landkey and North Aller includes drainage improvements and new safety barriers.
Traffic heading to Barnstaple will be diverted on to the C783 via Filleigh, Swimbridge and Landkey from 11 October.
The eastbound carriageway will remain fully open to traffic throughout the work.
On-street parking in villages on the diversion route will be restricted to help maintain traffic flow, the county council said.
There will be a separate diversion for HGVs and abnormal loads heading westbound.
Councillor Andrea Davis, council member for climate change, environment and transport, said: "Some delays will be unavoidable so I would urge people travelling in the area to plan ahead and please allow extra time for your journey.
"Every effort will be made to minimise disruption and to complete the work as quickly as possible."