Man denies murdering tourist in tent on Dartmoor
- Published
A homeless man has denied murdering a tourist staying in a tent on Dartmoor in Devon.
Alan Perrin, 56, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city's prison.
Perrin, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering 42-year-old David Armstrong, from Newcastle upon Tyne, on 9 August in Moretonhampstead.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Robert Linford.
The judge, who appeared by video link from Truro Crown Court, confirmed the date of a 10-day trial at Exeter which is due to start on 12 February.
Mr Armstrong died at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, on 17 August, eight days after allegedly being assaulted in a tent in Queens Road, Moretonhampstead.
Mr Armstrong was taken to Torbay Hospital after police were called to the scene at about 17:30 BST on 9 August before being transferred to Derriford Hospital.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk