Agatha Christie story title chosen for Torquay statue
The title of a best-selling novel by Agatha Christie is to feature on a specially designed bronze sculpture.
"And Then There Were None" - one of the crime-writer's best-known works - will be inscribed onto a statue in Torquay, Devon, where Christie was born.
The sculpture will be installed near the waterfront of the town.
The title was chosen in a vote by Christie fans from around the world during the International Agatha Christie Festival.
Brixham-based artist, Elisabeth Hadley, who has been commissioned to create the new tribute, will now start to inscribe the chosen book title onto the bronze statue.
Ms Hadley said "And Then There Were None" was the ideal novel.
"All of the books are really well-known but that's one of the ones that's sold in greatest numbers.
"I think it's a great story, set locally on Burgh Island.
"I think it's a really great choice," she added.
Christie was born in Torquay in 1890 and remained on the English Riviera for much of her life, with many of her books being set locally or inspired by the surrounding Devon scenery.
Her former house at Greenway on the banks of the River Dart is now owned by the National Trust and attracts thousands of visitors.
Jacob Brandon, Chair of Torbay Culture, said: "Torbay's tribute to Agatha continues to celebrate the impact she has had on our local culture and heritage.
"This vote, which was held during our annual celebration of the beloved author, is a reminder of our town's connection to a global community of Christie fans."
Elisabeth Hadley's creation was commissioned as part of Torbay Council's harbour public realm regeneration works.
