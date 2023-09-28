Free musical instrument lessons for Devon school children
- Published
A new music centre in Exeter is giving children the chance to learn a musical instrument for free.
The centre at Wynstream primary school gives children who might not otherwise be able to participate, the chance to sing in a choir, learn a brass instrument or guitar.
All children of primary school age in the area are invited to join in the activities.
The scheme is funded by Devon and Torbay Music Education Hubs.
The music club is partnered with Exeter School - a private school which is helping support the group with music teachers.
Wynstream Primary School head teacher Elise Redman said: "It is well publicised that funding in education is very stretched at the moment and this impacts on the range of activities that can be provide in schools.
"We also are mindful that many parents are struggling so paying for music lessons often isn't an option.
"I believe that opportunities to play music are so important for children's all round education and wellbeing, and that's why we've pulled out all the stops to make this Music Centre happen."
The Music Centre runs on Monday evenings during term time, from 15:30 to 17:00 BST.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.