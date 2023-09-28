Space tour comes to Plymouth
- Published
The UK Space Agency's Space For Everyone Tour is landing in Plymouth.
The travelling road show promises to teach visitors about the role of space in everyday life, and includes the chance to get hands-on with a 21m (72ft) space rocket replica.
Virtual reality headsets will also offer the opportunity to experience a UK rocket launch close-up.
The tour aims to encourage interest in space-related job opportunities, from engineering to computer coding.
Matt Archer, launch director at the UK Space Agency, said: "The UK space sector is world-leading and we require people from all backgrounds and skill sets to work in it.
"By showcasing the sector and the variety of exciting career pathways available, we can help inspire the next generation of homegrown space talent."
The free event will be held at the Piazza in Plymouth from Thursday to Monday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.