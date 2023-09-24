Kenton kicked into action after flood, volunteer says
- Published
A community has "kicked into action" to support families hit by flash floods, a volunteer has said.
Kenton in Devon was overwhelmed by flood water on 17 September after torrential rain caused a brook to breach.
Volunteers at All Saints Church have been offering food, drink and respite from the clean-up faced by villagers.
Sandra Laslett, 74, said the village would be "fine because Kenton does what Kenton always does".
She said the community "kicked into action" after the flood and "it just carried on all week".
"It became apparent that it wasn't so much about food and hot drink, but it was a social space for people to come and sit and get a break from all the hideous clearing up they were having to do," she said.
"People are absolutely devastated.
"One house had only just been refurbished a year ago and another gentleman couldn't get insurance so he's lost everything."
She said the street was still in disarray, with "furniture on the pavements", but residents had rallied to support each other.
"I've lived here for 10 years and it is just an amazing place to live," she said.
"Whatever has happened in this village, it will be fine because Kenton does what Kenton always does.
"At the moment, properties need to dry out and some people will have to leave the village because there are no rentals and that's sad.
"But it will be fine, we will make it okay, [because] that's what Kenton is really good at."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.