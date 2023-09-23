Royal British Legion on recruitment drive for young people
An armed forces charity held an event in Devon in the hope of recruiting more young people.
The Royal British Legion (RBL) held an event at Stover School in Newton Abbot featuring a field-gun team and dog handlers.
Bob Goodman, Devon county youth officer for the charity, said young members are strategically important.
"The RBL has been going for over 100 years and none of us, unfortunately, is getting any younger," he said.
"We are hoping that this event... will encourage youngsters - and other schools - to participate in what the RBL youth are trying to do.
"Yes, they are turning out at Remembrance Day and they all look fantastic. But we need them to work with us throughout the year.
Debbie Toovey, community liaison for the Newton Abbot branch of the RBL, said: "People perceive it to be an old man's club, only open to veterans or people who are serving - but it's not.
"We would like young people to help out, for example with community events, if we have an awareness day."
Those interested can contact Debbie Toovey at newtonabbot.publicity@rbl.community.
