Torbay projects awarded cash from heritage grants
- Published
Twelve projects in Torbay, Devon, have been awarded money from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The projects are spread across Brixham, Paignton and Torquay, and have been awarded up to £7,500.
The scheme hopes to get more people involved in Torbay's heritage, and celebrate its designation as a Unesco Global Geopark.
Applicants will be in with a second chance to share some of the £250,000 fund in early 2024.
The successful projects vary from visitor improvements for the Brixham Battery and Torquay Museum, and community projects in Paignton; to literary inspired murals, podcasts, heritage days and projects exploring geological and wider history across Torbay.
'Empower communities'
Dr Kevin Dixon, Torbay Culture board member and local historian, said the grants will help "celebrate the culture of the bay".
"These small grants empower communities to identify their own traditions, alongside landscapes and much-loved buildings that were created in our shared past.
"While residents are encouraged to come forward with innovative ways to recognise and appreciate places of historical importance, the grants further welcome building on what has gone before, to challenge accepted history, and to create new ways of belonging."
Stuart McLeod, director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund in London and the south of England, said the projects would enable people to "discover the fascinating heritage on their doorstep".
He said: "They will help to bring people together and create a sense of pride of place, that in turn can deliver wider economic benefits for Torbay."
