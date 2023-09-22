Guinness World Records: Wheelchair distance record for ex-nurse
A woman has been presented with a Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled in 12 hours using a standard wheelchair.
The award recognises Lexi Chambers completing 193 laps around Exeter Arena's track in August.
The below-knee amputee undertook the challenge to raise funds for veterans charity The Aaron Lewis Foundation.
Ms Chambers was presented with the world record by England Women's Rugby team.
England captain Marlie Packer and her teammates presented Ms Chambers, who described herself as a "massive rugby fan", with the certificate.
Ms Chambers - who is from Devon and previously worked for the NHS as a nurse - already holds the world records for the fastest full and half marathons in a non-sport wheelchair.
She has two chronic pain conditions - Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and fibromyalgia.
The CRPS led to her having a leg amputated three years ago.
After being presented with the Guinness World Record by the England team at Sandy Park, in Exeter, Ms Chambers said: "It was a massive shock... actually I don't think I have the words to say how incredible it is."
She added: "To have the Exeter Chiefs as part of the Roses, and the actual Roses themselves giving me this certificate... it means everything, it really does".
