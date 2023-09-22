Torbay seafront road shut as contractors correct mistakes
A Devon seafront road has been closed for resurfacing for the second time in little more than a year.
The original job on Meadfoot Sea Road, Torquay, was judged "sub-standard".
Contractors, who will foot the bill themselves, have been called in to re-do the work done in June 2022.
The road is closed this week, with no vehicles allowed from Daddyhole Road to Kilmorie Car Park, with a diversion in place via Babbacombe Road.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said pavements are also closed, although pedestrian access has been maintained.
The road is an official Site of Special Scientific Interest and runs alongside the Blue Flag beach.
A Torbay Council spokesman explained: "The current resurfacing in Meadfoot Sea Road is to remedy part of the scheme carried out in June 2022 which was found to be sub-standard.
"Around a third of the road surface and the whole of the footway laid last year has not performed as per the specification and is being removed and redone. The works are being carried out by the contractor at no cost to the council.
"A diversion route is in place for traffic via Babbacombe Road and through Wellswood. Access to the cafe and the beach is open as normal."
