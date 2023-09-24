Devon and Cornwall Police student officers get sensory aids
A sensory learning tool has been introduced to help neurodiverse student police officers in Devon and Cornwall.
The "sensory library boards" are designed to help people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or sensory issues, in a classroom environment.
They can help with focus and concentration, the force said.
The boards have been bought using a grant from the National Police Autism Association (NPAA).
PC John Holland, NPAA lead coordinator, said the approach had been recognised by the College of Policing as a supportive measure to ensure officers are "being given an equal opportunity to thrive within the learning environment".
Police staff member Zoey Empson, neurodiversity support network chair for Devon and Cornwall Police, welcomed the move.
"I am pleased Devon and Cornwall Police are taking on board the differing needs of their neurodiverse employees and are putting in place many supportive functions and reasonable adjustments to help us thrive," she said.
"I am very much looking forward to the future of policing and supporting further projects to support developmental growth in this regard."
