Plymouth naval parade plans changed due to bad weather
- Published
Plans for a military parade in Plymouth on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the Royal Navy receiving Freedom of the City, have changed.
A forecast of bad weather means a scaled-down ceremony will now take place inside the Guildhall instead.
The Plymouth Command of the Royal Navy was granted city freedom in 1963, when sailors marched up to the Hoe.
It is the greatest ceremonial honour a local authority can bestow.
The ceremony will be attended by Lord Mayor Mark Shayer, who will deliver a speech to acknowledge the honour and thank the navy for its work and dedication.
He said: "I am really passionate about acknowledging the excellent work and dedication that the Navy do for our country.
"This is a very special day for our city and for our strong armed forces family and community in Plymouth."
Devonport Naval Base Commander, Brig Mike Tanner OBE, said the event highlights the navy's bond with Plymouth.
"As sailors and Royal Marines - we're very proud to be part of this city."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.