Clean-up operation under way after Devon flash floods
- Published
A clean-up operation is under way in parts of Devon after torrential rain flooded homes, roads and businesses.
Roads were submerged and fire crews had to help people to safety in Kenton near Exeter.
Passengers faced long delays at Exeter Airport which was forced to close when the terminal flooded. The airport has since reopened.
Exeter was one of the wettest places in the country on Sunday with 63.8mm of rain recorded, said the Met Office.
Part of the car park at IKEA in Exeter was flooded after the heavy rain but the store remained open.
There were also reports of flooding at the South Devon School of Gymnastics in Paignton and the Passage House Inn in Topsham.
The rain led to widespread road closures and bus and train cancellations.
'Help me please!'
People in one south Devon village came together to rescue an elderly woman who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom in her home following the floods.
Some 50 villagers helped 95-year-old Betty Baldwin when the ground floor of her home in Haberton flooded in the early hours.
Neighbour Jonathan Bean climbed through a window to come to Ms Baldwin's aid.
Ms Baldwin said she was woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of "an awful lot of water, like the sea".
The pensioner went to her window and shouted out: "I can't get out! I can't get out! I'm just so frightened.
"Help me please!"
Mr Bean told BBC Radio Devon the water came up over his knees when he entered Ms Baldwin's home at about 02:50 BST .
He said the furniture was floating everywhere and he had to wade through it to try to comfort Ms Baldwin.
He said: "She was distressed, very distressed."
The pensioner, who will be 96 in two weeks, waited in bed until she could be moved to the safety of a neighbour's house.
Torrential rain and lighting also hit communities and businesses in Dawlish, Torquay, Topsham and Exeter.
