Improvements to Totnes arboretum near completion
A project to make lasting improvements to Follaton Arboretum in Totnes is close to completion.
Work on the site, next to South Hams District Council's offices, aimed to improve biodiversity and make the area more accessible, the council said.
Forty large trees and several hundred young trees had been planted, along with extensive pruning, it added.
The work, over the last two years, has been carried out by the council's ground staff, plus volunteers.
"Visitors to the arboretum should see a noticeable improvement and biodiversity is bound to improve," said John McKay, council executive member for biodiversity.
"Enjoying the outdoors is a hugely important part of our wellbeing, so I'm also delighted to see that the path has been improved too, opening up the arboretum to even more visitors."
Funding for the project has come from the council's Land and Development Reserve.
