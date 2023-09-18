Exeter Airport set to reopen after flash flooding
- Published
An airport which had to close after it was hit by flash flooding is expected to reopen.
Exeter Airport closed on Sunday afternoon and cancelled its remaining flights after it said flooding had affected the terminal.
A spokesman said teams were going to be working through the night cleaning up and they expected to open on Monday.
Passengers have been advised to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight.
Heavy downpours caused widespread problems across Devon on Sunday, with homes and businesses flooded and road closures.
An amber weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Devon and Somerset was in place on Sunday afternoon, with a yellow warning in other parts of the South West.
Almost a month's rain fell on Sunday at the Birds Hill rain gauge on the edge of Exmoor.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.