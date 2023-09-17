Man released over woman's fall from window in Plymouth
- Published
Police investigating a woman's fall from the window of a property in Plymouth say they have ruled out any criminal element.
A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment has been released with no further action to be taken, police said.
It comes as the woman, in her 20s, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A cordon in Marlborough Street, Devonport, had now been removed.
Det Insp Esther Gould said: "The woman is still in a critical condition in hospital and our thoughts are with her and her family.
"The scene guard has been removed from the property and we would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation to the local community whilst we carried out our initial enquiries into the investigation."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.