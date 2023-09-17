Women's charity Trevi cuts ties with Russell Brand
- Published
A women's charity has ended its association with Russell Brand after he was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.
South West charity Trevi announced in 2022 it would be working with him and his Stay Free Foundation.
The allegations made against the actor and comedian relate to a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
The allegations were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
Four women are alleging sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.
The comedian is due to perform his live show "Bipolarisation" at Plymouth Pavilions on Friday.
'Deeply saddened'
Trevi - which helps women affected by violence and abuse - announced in August the Plymouth show would help raise money for its Blossom Appeal, which is aiming to raise £50,000 for the charity's new women-only accommodation in the city.
However, in a statement on social media on Saturday, Trevi said it had ended its association with Brand.
The charity said it was "deeply saddened and upset" by the stories reported in the Channel 4 Dispatches programme.
It said: "Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug-free over the years.
"He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation."
It said the media revelations had been "difficult to process but our priority remains and continues to be the safety and well-being of all women and girls now and in the future".
"We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation," the statement added.
"As a charity whose values put women's voices at the heart of what we do, we always prioritise supporting women affected by violence and abuse and empower them to live without violence and fear."
The Stay Free Foundation supports people through recovery from addiction, their mental health and the non-profit organisations that help them.
On Friday, Brand released a video in which he denied "serious criminal allegations" he said were about to be made against him.
The actor and comedian said he had received letters from a TV company and newspaper, containing "a litany" of "aggressive attacks".
In the video, posted on YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, Brand said: "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous.
"Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.