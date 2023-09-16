Arrest as woman critically injured in Plymouth window fall
A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from the window of a property in Plymouth.
Police were notified at about 09:20 BST to the incident in Marlborough Street, Devonport.
A 35-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and remains in custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would be conducting house-to-house inquiries.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are in the initial stages of this investigation as we endeavour to establish the facts surrounding the incident."We are asking people not to speculate on social media and ask if anyone has information that they contact police..."
