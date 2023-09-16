Underused bins in Exeter to be removed
Rubbish bins in public places in Exeter that are rarely used are to be removed, the city council says.
Officials said many were underused as they were in "the wrong location" or "too close to other bins" but they still needed to be checked and emptied "which takes time and resource".
It said that removing underused bins would allow waste crews to concentrate on clearing up rubbish elsewhere.
Bins in the city centre would remain largely unaffected, it added.
The total number of bins affected of the "hundreds of bins scattered around the city" has not been announced.
Ruth Williams, lead councillor for waste, said: "Reducing time spend travelling around the city to check on and empty bins means we can maintain our street cleansing resource which is what our residents want."
She added: "It may occasionally mean that people will need to take rubbish home with them to dispose of if they don't spot a bin while out in the city."
